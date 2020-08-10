IBI Group (IBIBF) Gets a Buy Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

In a report released today, Mona Nazir from Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a Buy rating on IBI Group (IBIBF), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.42, close to its 52-week high of $4.46.

Nazir has an average return of 13.0% when recommending IBI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Nazir is ranked #4584 out of 6880 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IBI Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.83.

Based on IBI Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $121 million and net profit of $4.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a net profit of $1.96 million.

IBI Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.