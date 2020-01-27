IAMGOLD (IAG) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD (IAG) on January 24 and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for IAMGOLD with a $3.84 average price target, representing a 29.7% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.17 and a one-year low of $2.28. Currently, IAMGOLD has an average volume of 4.35M.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.