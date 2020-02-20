IAMGOLD (IAG) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD (IAG) today and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.15.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 71.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Agnico Eagle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAMGOLD is a Hold with an average price target of $3.76, implying a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.17 and a one-year low of $2.28. Currently, IAMGOLD has an average volume of 4.41M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.