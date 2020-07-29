IAMGOLD (IAG) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD (IAG) on July 22 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.07, close to its 52-week high of $5.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 78.1% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAMGOLD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.39, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.24 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, IAMGOLD has an average volume of 5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IAG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.