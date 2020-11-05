IAMGOLD (IAG) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD (IAG), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IAMGOLD with a $5.88 average price target, a 57.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

Based on IAMGOLD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $285 million and net profit of $25.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $247 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.4 million.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.