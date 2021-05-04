IAMGOLD (IAG) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD (IAG) today and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.21, close to its 52-week low of $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAMGOLD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.19, implying a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IAMGOLD’s market cap is currently $1.58B and has a P/E ratio of 34.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IAG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.