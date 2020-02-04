IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) yesterday and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $248.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 74.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Shutterstock, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp with a $287.13 average price target, which is a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $278.85 and a one-year low of $201.50. Currently, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average volume of 872.4K.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.