IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $240.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 78.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, LiveRamp Holdings, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActiveCorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $292.50, representing a 21.9% upside. In a report issued on May 4, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $227.00 price target.

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s market cap is currently $19.97B and has a P/E ratio of 213.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid. The ANGI Homeservices segment offers a digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals, and operates HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List. The Vimeo segment includes cloud-based software products to stream, host, distribute and monetize videos online and across devices, as well as premium video tools on a subscription basis. The Dotdash segment is a portfolio of digital brands providing expert information and inspiration in select vertical content categories. The Applications segment is comprised of direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications, including, Apalon, SlimWare, and Partnerships. The Emerging & Others segment includes Ask Media Group, Blue Crew, The Daily Beast, College Humor Media and IAC Films. The company was founded on July 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.