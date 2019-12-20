IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Aegis Capital and Wells Fargo gave IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from SunTrust Robinson. Analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $245.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 74.6% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and Shutterstock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp with a $278.08 average price target, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $268.72 and a one-year low of $161.39. Currently, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average volume of 885.6K.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

