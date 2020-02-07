IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $241.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActiveCorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $288.33, a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $278.85 and a one-year low of $201.50. Currently, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average volume of 875.1K.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.