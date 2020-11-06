IAC/InterActive (IAC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and Cowen & Co. gave IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ: IAC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $139.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 75.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $159.36, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on October 23, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IAC in relation to earlier this year.

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include ANGI Homeservices (51% of total revenue), Vimeo (9%), Dotdash (7%), applications (14%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider, Match Group, in second-quarter 2020.