IAC/InterActive (IAC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Oppenheimer gave IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ: IAC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Piper Sandler. Analyst Thomas Champion maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive today and set a price target of $267.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $248.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Champion is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Champion covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, ANGI Homeservices, and Alphabet Class A.

IAC/InterActive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $216.25, a -8.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $244.65 and a one-year low of $35.58. Currently, IAC/InterActive has an average volume of 756.8K.

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include ANGI Homeservices (51% of total revenue), Vimeo (9%), Dotdash (7%), applications (14%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider, Match Group, in second-quarter 2020.