IAC/InterActive (IAC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and Piper Sandler gave IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ: IAC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to IAC/InterActive yesterday and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $188.59, close to its 52-week high of $197.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.4% and a 75.1% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActive with a $189.53 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $197.00 and a one-year low of $35.58. Currently, IAC/InterActive has an average volume of 703.9K.

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include ANGI Homeservices (51% of total revenue), Vimeo (9%), Dotdash (7%), applications (14%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider, Match Group, in second-quarter 2020.