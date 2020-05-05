IAA (IAA) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Catie Powers- May 5, 2020, 8:31 AM EDT

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on IAA (IAA), with a price target of $39.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 37.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.08.

Based on IAA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $356 million and net profit of $45.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $335 million and had a net profit of $46.6 million.

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. The company was founded on June 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

