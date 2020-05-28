IAA (IAA) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on IAA (IAA), with a price target of $47.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 45.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IAA with a $41.75 average price target.

Based on IAA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $367 million and net profit of $44.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $357 million and had a net profit of $54.5 million.

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. The company was founded on June 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.