IAA (IAA) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on IAA (IAA), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 42.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

IAA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.67, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.75 and a one-year low of $21.80. Currently, IAA has an average volume of 1.67M.

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. The company was founded on June 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.