IAA (IAA) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Brian Anderson- May 11, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on IAA (IAA), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 42.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

IAA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.67, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.75 and a one-year low of $21.80. Currently, IAA has an average volume of 1.67M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. The company was founded on June 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts