IAA (IAA) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Howard Kim- May 3, 2021, 8:25 AM EDT

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on IAA (IAA), with a price target of $67.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.81, close to its 52-week high of $66.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAA with a $66.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.85 and a one-year low of $32.13. Currently, IAA has an average volume of 878.9K.

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. The company was founded on June 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

