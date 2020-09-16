I3 Verticals (IIIV) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on I3 Verticals (IIIV), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

I3 Verticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.75.

The company has a one-year high of $37.85 and a one-year low of $13.01. Currently, I3 Verticals has an average volume of 162.9K.

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software and Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded on January 17, 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.