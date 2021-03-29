I-MAB (IMAB) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to I-MAB (IMAB) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 45.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on I-MAB is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.25.

The company has a one-year high of $65.94 and a one-year low of $12.15. Currently, I-MAB has an average volume of 346.6K.

I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercialization of differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded by Jingwu Zhang Zang on June 30, 2016 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.