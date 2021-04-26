I-MAB (IMAB) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to I-MAB (IMAB), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.01, close to its 52-week high of $65.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on I-MAB is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on I-MAB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion and net profit of $1.04 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $246 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercialization of differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded by Jingwu Zhang Zang on June 30, 2016 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.