Hyrecar (HYRE) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Hyrecar (HYRE) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 112.9% and a 76.8% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hyrecar with a $16.50 average price target, implying a 95.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Hyrecar’s market cap is currently $199.3M and has a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 785.93.

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in July 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

