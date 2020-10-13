Hyrecar (HYRE) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Hyrecar (HYRE), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.22, close to its 52-week high of $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and FinTech Acquisition III.

Hyrecar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

The company has a one-year high of $4.36 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Hyrecar has an average volume of 203K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HYRE in relation to earlier this year.

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in July 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.