Hyrecar (HYRE) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Hyrecar (HYRE), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hyrecar with a $15.50 average price target.

Based on Hyrecar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.05 million and GAAP net loss of $5.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.15 million.

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in July 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

