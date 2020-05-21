Huya (HUYA) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Huya (HUYA), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.8% and a 38.5% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Huya with a $20.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Huya’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.47 billion and net profit of $160 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 billion and had a net profit of $99.58 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More on HUYA: