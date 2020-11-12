Huya (HUYA) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Huya (HUYA), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.4% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Huya with a $25.88 average price target, representing a 28.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.62 and a one-year low of $11.78. Currently, Huya has an average volume of 2.68M.

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.