Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Brian Anderson- March 4, 2020, 6:07 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Hutchison China MediTech (HCM), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 43.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hutchison China MediTech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.50, representing a 69.3% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.55 and a one-year low of $16.47. Currently, Hutchison China MediTech has an average volume of 222.9K.

Hutchison China MediTech Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals and health oriented consumer products. It operates through the Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

