Husky Energy (HUSKF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy (HUSKF), with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.11, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 39.1% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, Abraxas Petroleum, and Birchcliff Energy.

Husky Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.31, representing a 228.0% upside. In a report issued on February 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$8.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.03 and a one-year low of $2.02. Currently, Husky Energy has an average volume of 40.84K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Husky Energy, Inc. is an international integrated energy company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream.