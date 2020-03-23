Huntsman (HUN) Receives a Buy from UBS

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman (HUN), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.81, close to its 52-week low of $12.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and DuPont de Nemours.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Huntsman with a $22.71 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.66 and a one-year low of $12.23. Currently, Huntsman has an average volume of 2.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUN in relation to earlier this year.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

