Huntsman (HUN) Receives a Buy from Alembic Global

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman (HUN), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.7% and a 29.4% success rate. Ahmed covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and Celanese.

Huntsman has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.33.

Based on Huntsman’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion and net profit of $303 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.82 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $340 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUN in relation to earlier this year.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE. The Performance Products segment produces and sells amines, surfactants, LAB, and maleic anhydride to a variety of consumer and industrial end markets. The Advanced Materials segment provides basic liquid and solid epoxy resins, specialty resin compounds, cross linking, matting and curing agents, epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane based polymer products. The Textile Effects segment consists market share for textile chemicals and dyes. Its products include Methoxypropylamine, Isocyanate, Nonylphenol, and Alkylalkanolamines. The company was founded by Jon Meade Huntsman Sr. in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

