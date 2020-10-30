Huntsman (HUN) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman (HUN) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.14, close to its 52-week high of $25.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, DuPont de Nemours, and Celanese.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Huntsman with a $26.36 average price target, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Huntsman’s market cap is currently $5.6B and has a P/E ratio of 5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.38.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE. The Performance Products segment produces and sells amines, surfactants, LAB, and maleic anhydride to a variety of consumer and industrial end markets. The Advanced Materials segment provides basic liquid and solid epoxy resins, specialty resin compounds, cross linking, matting and curing agents, epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane based polymer products. The Textile Effects segment consists market share for textile chemicals and dyes. Its products include Methoxypropylamine, Isocyanate, Nonylphenol, and Alkylalkanolamines. The company was founded by Jon Meade Huntsman Sr. in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.