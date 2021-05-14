Humanigen (HGEN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Humanigen (HGEN), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Humanigen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.33, implying an 90.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Humanigen’s market cap is currently $981.3M and has a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HGEN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Humanigen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing next-generation cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancers through novel human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. The company was founded by Jeng-Horng Her & Robert F. Balint on March 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.