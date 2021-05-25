Humanigen (HGEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and H.C. Wainwright gave Humanigen (NASDAQ: HGEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Humanigen today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.5% and a 52.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humanigen with a $32.80 average price target, which is a 62.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Humanigen’s market cap is currently $1.18B and has a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 69.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HGEN in relation to earlier this year.

Humanigen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing next-generation cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancers through novel human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. The company was founded by Jeng-Horng Her & Robert F. Balint on March 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.