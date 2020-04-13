Humana (HUM) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 9, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Humana (HUM), with a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $341.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.4% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humana with a $401.23 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $385.00 and a one-year low of $208.25. Currently, Humana has an average volume of 1.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Humana Inc. engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services.. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts. The Group and Specialty segment contains employer group fully-insured commercial medical products and specialty health insurance benefits marketed to individuals and groups, including dental, vision, military services and other supplemental health & voluntary insurance benefits. The Healthcare Services segment offer services such as pharmacy solutions, provider services, clinical care, predictive modeling and informatics services to other Humana businesses, as well as external health plan members, external health plans, and other employers. The company was founded by David A. Jones, Sr. and Wendell Cherry in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

