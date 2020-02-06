Humana (HUM) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Humana (HUM), with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $352.01, close to its 52-week high of $376.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Diplomat Pharmacy, and Encompass Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humana with a $404.25 average price target, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Humana’s market cap is currently $48.31B and has a P/E ratio of 19.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HUM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Humana Inc. engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services, and Individual Commercial.

Read More on HUM: