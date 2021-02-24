Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) on February 19 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

Hudson Pacific Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Based on Hudson Pacific Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $196 million and GAAP net loss of $5.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $208 million and had a net profit of $59.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HPP in relation to earlier this year.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman on November 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.