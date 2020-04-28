Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Citigroup gave Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Omotayo Okusanya maintained a Buy rating on Hudson Pacific Properties today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Okusanya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Okusanya covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, National Health Investors, and Office Properties Income.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hudson Pacific Properties with a $31.67 average price target, representing a 36.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.82 and a one-year low of $16.14. Currently, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average volume of 1.94M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HPP in relation to earlier this year.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman on November 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.