HubSpot (HUBS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS), with a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 73.0% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $193.36 average price target, which is a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $148.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $207.98 and a one-year low of $90.84. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 767.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Brian Halligan, the CEO of HUBS bought 439 shares for a total of $672.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.