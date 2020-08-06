HubSpot (HUBS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Austin Angelo- August 6, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Tom Roderick maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS) today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $256.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Roderick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 72.5% success rate. Roderick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Sprout Social.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $274.56 average price target, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $199 million and GAAP net loss of $17.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $152 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.1 million.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

