HubSpot (HUBS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS), with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, SharpSpring, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $173.07, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $186 million and GAAP net loss of $10.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $144 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Brian Halligan, the CEO of HUBS bought 53,000 shares for a total of $305,280.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.