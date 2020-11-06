HubSpot (HUBS) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on HubSpot (HUBS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $336.21, close to its 52-week high of $337.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.2% and a 92.5% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $315.70, which is a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $337.61 and a one-year low of $90.84. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 479.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.