HubSpot (HUBS) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on HubSpot (HUBS). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $503.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 75.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Coupa Software, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $568.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $574.83 and a one-year low of $161.15. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 554.1K.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.