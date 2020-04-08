HubSpot (HUBS) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS) today and set a price target of $211.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.37.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 45.1% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $193.36, implying a 49.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $148.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $207.98 and a one-year low of $90.84. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 830.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Brian Halligan, the CEO of HUBS bought 439 shares for a total of $672.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.