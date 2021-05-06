HubSpot (HUBS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Catie Powers- May 6, 2021, 8:26 AM EDT

After Merrill Lynch and Raymond James gave HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Piper Sandler. Analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot today and set a price target of $615.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $503.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 75.1% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $586.56, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $650.00 price target.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $252 million and GAAP net loss of $15.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.3 million.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

