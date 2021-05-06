HubSpot (HUBS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Guggenheim gave HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot today and set a price target of $650.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $503.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $586.56, representing a 15.5% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $650.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HubSpot’s market cap is currently $23.69B and has a P/E ratio of -270.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.81.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.