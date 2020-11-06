HubSpot (HUBS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Argus Research and RBC Capital gave HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on HubSpot today and set a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $336.21, close to its 52-week high of $337.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Manhattan Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $340.14 average price target, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on October 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $204 million and GAAP net loss of $29.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.