HubSpot (HUBS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Howard Kim- September 23, 2020, 2:15 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda assigned a Hold rating to HubSpot (HUBS) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $282.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 90.4% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $272.53.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $204 million and GAAP net loss of $29.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.36 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts