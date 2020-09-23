HubSpot (HUBS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda assigned a Hold rating to HubSpot (HUBS) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $282.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 90.4% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $272.53.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $204 million and GAAP net loss of $29.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.36 million.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.