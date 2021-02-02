HubSpot (HUBS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on HubSpot (HUBS) on March 17. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $381.74, close to its 52-week high of $420.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 80.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $411.93, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $200.00 price target.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $228 million and GAAP net loss of $22.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $174 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Brian Halligan, the CEO of HUBS bought 15,065 shares for a total of $86,774.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.