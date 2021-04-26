HubSpot (HUBS) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $564.63, close to its 52-week high of $564.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 75.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $564.75, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $252 million and GAAP net loss of $15.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.3 million.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.