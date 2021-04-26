HubSpot (HUBS) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Brian Anderson- April 26, 2021, 7:27 AM EDT

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $564.63, close to its 52-week high of $564.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 75.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $564.75, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $252 million and GAAP net loss of $15.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts