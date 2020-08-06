HubSpot (HUBS) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Catie Powers- August 6, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT

In a report released today, Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS), with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $256.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $274.56, a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $199 million and GAAP net loss of $17.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $152 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.1 million.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

