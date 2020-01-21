HubSpot (HUBS) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Bradley Sills reiterated a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS) today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $181.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Sills is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 73.0% success rate. Sills covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $182.33 average price target, implying a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $207.98 and a one-year low of $137.30. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 596.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, John Kelleher, the General Counsel of HUBS bought 3,100 shares for a total of $17,856.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.